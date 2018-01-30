SUPER BOWL

Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News

Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News on January 30, 2018. (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
One of the people who will be in the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday is Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

His team defied the odds to get to Minneapolis, but he knows the work isn't done yet!

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook joined our Action News coverage on Tuesday and snagged a one-on-one interview with the coach.

"Doug, your guys have played awesome in the playoffs. How confident are you in this football team?" Westbrook asked.

"Really confident," said Pederson. "Our guys are confident and that's what it takes this time of year. You've got to be playing with that swagger, and New England is playing that same way. It's two great football teams, obviously, that will battle it out on Sunday."

"But I like our team," Pederson continued. "I like where they are mentally, and they prepare themselves and they block out a lot of that noise, which really helps."

Exclusive: Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson ahead of Super Bowl LII on January 30, 2018.



