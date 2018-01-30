SPORTS

75-year-old surprised with Super Bowl tickets by sons

An Eagles fan received a great gift from his two sons. (WPVI)

An Eagles fan received a great gift from his two sons.

While eating dinner with one of his sons and other family members, the 75-year-old received a call from another son.

He found out he was going to the Super Bowl, and said he was so excited he could not continue to eat.

"I'm going! I'm going!" he says.
One son says, "My brother and I surprised my 75-year old father with a trip to the Super Bowl with his boys. He couldn't have been more excited. Happy to give a little back to a man who has given so much to us."


