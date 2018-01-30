SUPER BOWL

How to avoid fake Super Bowl merchandise

EMBED </>More Videos

How to spot Super Bowl counterfeit merchandise: Sharrie Williams and Brian Taff report on Action News at 11 p.m., January 30, 2018 (WPVI)

Federal agents have been scouring the streets of Minneapolis in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, trying to get rid of counterfeit merchandise - a scam they say has serious ramifications most people in search of a memento, never consider.

Experts say it's a very serious crime with a lot of negative consequences.

For one, the fake stuff drains the local economy, bilking it out of millions of dollars that local workers will never see.

"All that money is going back to China and is funding black market criminal organizations that are involved in other illicit activities like drug trafficking and forced labor," said Matthew Bourke, Department of Homeland Security.

How can you be sure that what you're getting isn't doing that? First, start with the tag.

"The first thing you should look for is a UPC code that's going to be on the tag," said Bourke. "You'll never find this on the counterfeit jersey."

Most of the real stuff will also have a hologram. Some fakes are better than others, and appear to include one.

"But it's not a legitimate hologram that, if you turned it to the left or right, the picture doesn't change. It's just a silver sticker," said Bourke.

Still not sure?? Experts say turn it inside out.

Bogus items will rarely fool you on the inside. Look for loose stitching or decals that look like they would tear away. The real items just feel better and won't get ruined after one wear.

"This stitching is tied off, tied here, so that when you put it in the wash it doesn't get destroyed," said Bourke. "You can play a game of football wearing this, and I think you'll be OK."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News