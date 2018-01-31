An emotional support animal ruffled some feathers at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.A passenger was proud enough to actually try and fly with her peacock.According to a post in the airline blog "Live and Let's Fly", the woman tried to bring the peacock on board a recent United Airlines flight.She even offered to pay for a second seat for the oversized bird, while claiming she had a right to bring it on board as her emotional support animal.A spokesperson for United Airlines says the peacock did not meet their guidelines for an emotional service animal.------