Airline bans 'emotional support' peacock from boarding plane

'Emotional support' peacock banned from flight.

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
An emotional support animal ruffled some feathers at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

A passenger was proud enough to actually try and fly with her peacock.

According to a post in the airline blog "Live and Let's Fly", the woman tried to bring the peacock on board a recent United Airlines flight.

She even offered to pay for a second seat for the oversized bird, while claiming she had a right to bring it on board as her emotional support animal.

A spokesperson for United Airlines says the peacock did not meet their guidelines for an emotional service animal.
