POLITICS

Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election

EMBED </>More Videos

Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4pm on January 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Rep. Bob Brady of Philadelphia, a plainspoken former carpenter and cheerleader for the city, will not seek another term in Congress, giving up the seat he's held for two decades, his office said Wednesday.

Brady revealed the news to reporters and Democratic Party ward leaders in Philadelphia, his hometown and the city where he has been the longtime Democratic Party leader. His decision comes amid an FBI corruption investigation involving Brady's campaign.

Brady, the senior Democrat on the House Administration Committee and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, rose through the ranks of the city's powerful carpenters' union and Democratic Party.

In a statement, he called himself "the luckiest guy in the world" and said he loves his job, but also said it was time to spend more time with his wife and family, including great-grandchildren.

"Today, I choose them," Brady said. "It's time to come home."

EMBED More News Videos

Rep. Bob Brady announces he is not seeking re-election. Watch his full news conference from January 31, 2018.



Brady, 72, was facing a potentially stiff primary challenge from a former city official, Nina Ahmad, as his district faced near-certain changes now that a gerrymandering lawsuit has prompted the state Supreme Court to order a redrawing of the boundaries of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts. The decision is on appeal by top state Republican lawmakers at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brady's district is heavily Democratic, and will likely remain in Democratic hands, although changing demographics - younger and more minority residents - posed a challenge for Brady.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Brady "a forceful champion for working people in Pennsylvania and across the nation" and the "Mayor of Capitol Hill."

Brady's retirement means there are six open seats in Pennsylvania, the most in decades. Four Republican congressmen have announced that they would not seek re-election - one, Lou Barletta, is running for U.S. Senate - while another Republican congressman, Tim Murphy, resigned in a scandal last fall.

The FBI last year filed charges against four people in an investigation into a payment Brady's campaign made to a primary opponent in 2012. Three people have pleaded guilty, including a political consultant to Brady.

Brady's campaign gave a city judge who challenged him in the 2012 primary $90,000 to quit the race, according to the plea memo unsealed after the judge's campaign aide pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws. And Brady himself tried to "influence" a witness in the case, according to prosecutors, who said they filed the case under seal for fear he would "corrupt(ly)" pressure the aide not to cooperate.

Brady has not been charged. His attorney has said the congressman never did anything wrong and would not face charges due to the statute of limitations having expired.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsdemocrats
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News