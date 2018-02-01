EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3013839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ducis Rodgers: Eagles are loose ahead of Super Bowl. Watch his report with Jamie Apody during Action News at 5:30pm on January 31, 2018.

They are just days away from the biggest game of their lives - Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots - but you would never know it.The Eagles have looked relaxed since arriving in Minnesota. They've been playful with each other and the media, and several players wore Mexican wrestling masks during today's media session.Last night, I ran into defensive lineman Tim Jernigan and Vinny Curry in the Mall of America. They were frantically looking for a Cinnabon.The players looked like a couple of junior high school kids who were dropped off by their parents... they were that giddy about roaming a mall!I pointed out to an assistant coach that the players look loose. "It's a loose confidence", the coach said. "But it's nothing different. They've been this way all year."That's something that I feel will help the Birds come Sunday. Many players and coaches with Super Bowl experience will tell you, when you change your approach or if you try to do too much, that's when you put your team at a disadvantage.If the Eagles continue to be themselves, we may be soon talking about a parade down Broad Street.----------