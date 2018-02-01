La Salle grad, fmr. NBA player Rasual Butler and wife killed in crash

STUDIO CITY, Calif. --Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Studio City, California early Wednesday morning.
Butler was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m. after his Range Rover struck parking meters, a wall and rolled into a parking lot, the coroner's office said. An autopsy report is pending.
Butler's wife, Leah LaBelle, was also killed, the Indiana Pacers announced on their website.
Butler, a forward who averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, played 13 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He last played during the 2015-16 season with the San Antonio Spurs.
The La Salle product was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. After three seasons with Miami, Butler also played for New Orleans, the LA Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana and Washington.