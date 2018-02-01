2 killed in North Philadelphia fire

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Crews responded to a fire in North Philadelphia within a minute and a half, but it proved to be too late for the two people inside the home.

The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday along the 1300 block of West Toronto Street.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find flames shooting out of the first floor of the row home.

It took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

A woman was found dead inside.

One man in his 50s was transported to Temple University Hospital with no vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors say the two occupants were siblings and this was their childhood home. The man, who was in his 50s, took care of his older sister and worked at Xerox.

"Battalion 8 companies responded within a minute and a half and found heavy fire conditions on the first floor. Rapidly went into service and they were able to knock all the fire down and, unfortunately, we suffered two fire deaths," Deputy Commissioner Jesse Wilson said.

No adjacent homes were damaged and there were no evacuations.

The investigating into the cause of this fire is still in the early stages.

Officials have not yet determined whether there were working smoke detectors.

