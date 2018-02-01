What's the Deal: Throw a Super Bowl party on a budget

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Whether you're throwing a Super Bowl party or just going to one, we've got some easy and fun ways to avoid busting your budget.
A great Super Bowl party isn't just about the game, it's also about the food! And there are plenty of ways to save.
"Well the great thing about Super Bowl parties is they can easily be done on the cheap because think about Super Bowl food - you're not going to eat caviar or fancy pate..." said Janet ALvarez, executive editor of the personal finance site, Wise Bread.
Alvarez says to consider hosting a potluck or setting up a bar for your guests to make pick their own ingredients.
"Ice cream sundae bars, pizza, nacho bars - so people can pick their own ingredients and food doesn't go to waste," she said.
And don't forget stores like Dollar Tree. You can get not only paper goods, cooking supplies and beer mugs but snacks, too.
"Buy cheap ingredients. People aren't going to know the difference between store brand potato chips and off-brand potato chips," said Alvarez.
And don't forget - perfectly coinciding with Super Bowl LII is another holiday that's giving us all an opportunity to save some green when we buy green.
"The timing is really perfect. The Dollar Tree doesn't have Eagles stuff per se, but it does have plenty of green for St. Patrick's Day and no one will know the difference. You've got your green outfit, tie, you're ready to go and I like these glasses, too - and all only a dollar," said Alvarez.
And if you're not hosting or going to someone's house, Alvarez says beware of big events with hefty up-front entrance fees.
"These tend to be extremely expensive, promise open bar and all you can eat buffet but they're not really a good value," she warns.
Alvarez says there are lots of local restaurants and bars that are free to get into and are offering special deals like free snacks at halftime that really are a good value.
