SUPER BOWL

What's the Deal: Throw a Super Bowl party on a budget

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Throw a Super Bowl party on a budget - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Whether you're throwing a Super Bowl party or just going to one, we've got some easy and fun ways to avoid busting your budget.

A great Super Bowl party isn't just about the game, it's also about the food! And there are plenty of ways to save.

"Well the great thing about Super Bowl parties is they can easily be done on the cheap because think about Super Bowl food - you're not going to eat caviar or fancy pate..." said Janet ALvarez, executive editor of the personal finance site, Wise Bread.

Alvarez says to consider hosting a potluck or setting up a bar for your guests to make pick their own ingredients.

"Ice cream sundae bars, pizza, nacho bars - so people can pick their own ingredients and food doesn't go to waste," she said.

And don't forget stores like Dollar Tree. You can get not only paper goods, cooking supplies and beer mugs but snacks, too.

"Buy cheap ingredients. People aren't going to know the difference between store brand potato chips and off-brand potato chips," said Alvarez.

And don't forget - perfectly coinciding with Super Bowl LII is another holiday that's giving us all an opportunity to save some green when we buy green.

"The timing is really perfect. The Dollar Tree doesn't have Eagles stuff per se, but it does have plenty of green for St. Patrick's Day and no one will know the difference. You've got your green outfit, tie, you're ready to go and I like these glasses, too - and all only a dollar," said Alvarez.

And if you're not hosting or going to someone's house, Alvarez says beware of big events with hefty up-front entrance fees.

"These tend to be extremely expensive, promise open bar and all you can eat buffet but they're not really a good value," she warns.

Alvarez says there are lots of local restaurants and bars that are free to get into and are offering special deals like free snacks at halftime that really are a good value.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
shoppingAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlwhat's the dealshoppingconsumerparty
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News