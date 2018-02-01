Lucky fans head to Super Bowl 52

Super Bowl 52 is just days away and we caught up with some lucky fans at the Philadelphia International Airport headed to watch the Eagles take on the Patriots. Many still can't believe they will get to see the big game in person.Stephanie Phillips of Wilmington, Delaware said, "I don't think there are words to describe this. I will probably personally cry and then I will cry more at the end because we won."Chris Barker of Wilmington, Delaware said, "It is more exciting than short of like the birth of my child and my wedding day there is not much more exciting than this. This is unreal.""Oh my God. I got a text from a girlfriend that said I am representing all the people that can't go, so I am really excited," said Marisa Lattimore of Fort Washington, Pa.For many, it will be their first Super Bowl experience and the excitement is building, just one more game to go, and many are betting they will return to Philadelphia, celebrating an Eagles Super Bowl Victory.We spotted two fans who purchased their tickets back in August because their friend works for the NFL, the Eagles appearance in the Super Bowl was an added bonus."Oh my gosh it was like okay, we have one more game, okay we have to beat the Vikings, okay we just beat the Vikings, we are going," said Carol Gruber of Roxborough.Karen Weaver of Roxborough added, "We got our tickets back then, and then we watch the Eagles and we could not believe the progress and the excitement and then when they beat the Vikings we were just like this is unbelievable."American Airlines is the official airline for the Eagles. This week, 15 flights will carry about 2200 passengers to Minneapolis."We expect a majority of the people to be leaving today and then tomorrow we've added two additional flights to accommodate all the passengers and we've also increased the size of the aircraft that we normally fly to Minneapolis," said Victoria Lupica of American Airlines.The countdown is almost over and as people fly out for the big game, they are not only packing their Eagles gear but also their Eagles pride."This is a bit more than I expected. When Wentz went down I thought we were going to take a fold and go to sleep but now we have Foles and he is doing his job and if they continue to play the way they play we will be there for the win," said Ben Lattimore of Fort Washington, Pa.------