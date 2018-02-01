SUPER BOWL

Lucky fans head to Super Bowl 52

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucky fans head to Super Bowl 52. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Super Bowl 52 is just days away and we caught up with some lucky fans at the Philadelphia International Airport headed to watch the Eagles take on the Patriots. Many still can't believe they will get to see the big game in person.

Stephanie Phillips of Wilmington, Delaware said, "I don't think there are words to describe this. I will probably personally cry and then I will cry more at the end because we won."

Chris Barker of Wilmington, Delaware said, "It is more exciting than short of like the birth of my child and my wedding day there is not much more exciting than this. This is unreal."

"Oh my God. I got a text from a girlfriend that said I am representing all the people that can't go, so I am really excited," said Marisa Lattimore of Fort Washington, Pa.

For many, it will be their first Super Bowl experience and the excitement is building, just one more game to go, and many are betting they will return to Philadelphia, celebrating an Eagles Super Bowl Victory.

We spotted two fans who purchased their tickets back in August because their friend works for the NFL, the Eagles appearance in the Super Bowl was an added bonus.

"Oh my gosh it was like okay, we have one more game, okay we have to beat the Vikings, okay we just beat the Vikings, we are going," said Carol Gruber of Roxborough.

Karen Weaver of Roxborough added, "We got our tickets back then, and then we watch the Eagles and we could not believe the progress and the excitement and then when they beat the Vikings we were just like this is unbelievable."

American Airlines is the official airline for the Eagles. This week, 15 flights will carry about 2200 passengers to Minneapolis.

"We expect a majority of the people to be leaving today and then tomorrow we've added two additional flights to accommodate all the passengers and we've also increased the size of the aircraft that we normally fly to Minneapolis," said Victoria Lupica of American Airlines.

The countdown is almost over and as people fly out for the big game, they are not only packing their Eagles gear but also their Eagles pride.

"This is a bit more than I expected. When Wentz went down I thought we were going to take a fold and go to sleep but now we have Foles and he is doing his job and if they continue to play the way they play we will be there for the win," said Ben Lattimore of Fort Washington, Pa.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News