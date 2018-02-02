SPORTS

Molly Schuyler downs record 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26

Molly Schuyler downs record 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 12pm on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Wing Bowl is usually Philadelphia's substitute for the Eagles going to the Super Bowl.

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26

But Friday's competition was an unusual two-fer. It was also a rally for the Eagles on the eve of their third Super Bowl appearance.

Wing Bowl 26 drew nearly 20,000 people to the Wells Fargo Center to watch Schuyler top the old wing-eating record of 444, set in 2015.

The event was started in the 1990s by local sports radio hosts and is usually staged two days before the Super Bowl. It's turned into a huge, boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called "Wingettes."

Getting ready for the Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 2, 2018.



On Sunday, the Eagles play the New England Patriots.

