Carson Wentz tells charity donor he's going to Super Bowl!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz himself told a Birds fan from Philadelphia that he was going to the Super Bowl!
That fan, identified as Matthew, entered a chance to win by donating to the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation.
Matthew will also get to meet Wentz while in Minneapolis.
Matthew plans on taking his dad with him to the big game, who is also a lifelong Eagles fan.
Learn more about Wentz's foundation at AO1Foundation.org
