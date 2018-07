There's a new exhibit opening at the Academy of Natural Sciences, and Friday Action news got a sneak peek.The exhibit is "Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World".It lets visitors get face-to-face with live crocs, a species that has been around for 200 years.The exhibit features live crocodiles, alligators, and caimans, and lots of information about the evolution of these amazing creatures.It opens to the public Saturday morning.