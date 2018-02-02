SUPER BOWL

Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere

Meet Challenger, the Eagle helping cheer on the Birds. Sharrie Williams made the introduction on Action News at 4pm on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Challenger the eagle has become a source of inspiration and an unofficial mascot for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He can be seen performing at football games around the country, during events honoring the country and the military.

As it turns out, his path to stardom began with a storm - and some well-meaning rescuers.

Sharrie Williams brings you his story from the site of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

