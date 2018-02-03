SUPER BOWL

Eagles can finally bring championship to Philly, unwavering city of underdogs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In the streets of Philadelphia, there has been an empty feeling, a dark cloud hanging over our city.

It makes Eagles fans sick to their stomach

Call it a curse. Call it bad luck. Call it whatever you want.

But the Eagles are yet to be called Super Bowl Champions.

It pains the people, the owners, the players, and the coaches for more than 50 years.

In a city rich in history, history has not been kind to our beloved Eagles.

"I know what it means to this city. I know what it means to us. There's been a lot of hard work. There's been a lot of years waiting for this opportunity," quarterback Nick Foles said.

The Eagles feel the weight of the city on their shoulders.

This team, as unlikely as they are to be here in Super Bowl 52, are trying to shoulder the pain and shoulder the load of all failures that have come before them.

1980.

2004.

And all the other bad breaks along the way.

"That's the only regret I have in my career, is not bringing a championship to Philly," former Eagle Terrell Owens said.

"Even though I've been here for only this season, you get the sense of how important it is to the city. We want to get this one for them," running back LeGarrette Blount said.

"They deserve a Super Bowl. They've been starving for a Super Bowl. As players, we're going to everything we can to deliver that," tight end Zach Ertz said.

If there was ever a team that personifies the people of Philadelphia, it's this Eagles team.

Underdogs, just like Rocky, who, eventually, despite all odds, became champion of the world.

Eagles fans cannot take one more punch to the gut. Philadelphia is ready to knock out the New England Patriots.

52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
You are a Philadelphia Eagles fan. You are ready to cheer on the Birds in Super Bowl LII. But what makes this team so special?


"We embody what our city is. We're a bunch of guys, we don't care about the glitz and glamour. Very blue collar, we enjoy a fight, we talk a little trash, and we fly around and hit people," safety Malcolm Jenkins said.

The Eagles can envision what it will feel like to win that first Super Bowl and parade down Broad Street.

"Going down Broad Street, it's going to be a great feeling," defensive end Brandon Graham said.

The City of Philadelphia is silent on any plans for a parade.

Last time it became public, Patriots coach Bill Belichick read the parade route to his players in a meeting as motivation before Super Bowl 39.

Philadelphia is not looking to repeat what happened 13 years ago.

The Eagles are a team of hope in a city that never stops believing.

