2 rescued after car goes into lake in Mercer County

Police say two women had to be rescued after their car landed into a lake in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.The vehicle was spotted around 9:30 a.m. Saturday just off the 3800 block of South Broad Street.The victims are 40-year-old Bernadette Joseph and her passenger 18-year-old Annelisa Forestin, both residents of Hammonton.They are listed in critical condition at Capital Health System at Fuld in Trenton.It's not clear on how the car ended up in the lake.------