Man shot and killed in Germantown; woman in custody

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed in the Germantown section Saturday.

It happened before 5 p.m. in the 5700 block of North 19th Street.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the head inside a residence.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman is in custody.
