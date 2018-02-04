SUPER BOWL

Eagles fan since 1940s excited for Super Bowl

Longtime Eagles fan wants Super Bowl win.

Every Philadelphia Eagles fan has a story. Some stories just go back a little bit more than others.

For Pat Martina of Northeast Philadelphia, his love for the Eagles began in the 1940s.

Martina, who is in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, went to his first Eagles game in 1942.

"Green Bay Packers playing the Eagles," Martina recalled.

He then brought up some NFL trivia for other fans to research.

"Don Hutson was a famous player. You can look up your books," Martina said.

Martina was decked in his Eagles hat as he walked the Mall of America among many other Birds fans.

This will be the second Eagles game for Chris Alexander of Perkasie, Bucks County.

And though his first one was historic, this one could be even more memorable.

"My first Eagles game I ever went to was the last game at the Vet and now my second game I've ever gone to is the Super Bowl here. Once in a lifetime," Alexander said.

At Philadelphia International Airport Sunday morning, the Green Legion boarded a plane for Minneapolis.

The 160 members are among the Birds most faithful followers. They fly to Eagles away games and certainly this game is not one they would miss.

Among them was Steve Abramson of Penn Valley, Pa. who has seen the Eagles win it all many years ago.

Green Legion boards for Super Bowl.


"1960, last time the Eagles won the championship, I was at Franklin Field with my dad and my uncle. 58 years later, I'm taking my best friend, his two kids, my daughter, and my nephew and we're all going to be there to see the Eagles win in Minneapolis," Abramson.

These fans, like all Eagles faithful, are hoping the Birds make history yet again.

