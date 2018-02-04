SUPER BOWL

Philadelphia police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Crisco has been replaced by hydraulic fluid this time around to prevent fans in Philadelphia from climbing street poles and signs around the city after Sunday's Super Bowl.

Philadelphia police were on the streets Sunday afternoon preparing for the crowds later in the evening by applying what they said was hydraulic fluid to street poles and signs. They used Crisco during the NFC Championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings.


The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl LII. A massive celebration is expected throughout the city if the Eagles win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The crew tasked with applying a slippery substance to poles had labeled themselves the "Crisco Cops" for the NFC Championship. This time the crew that was working up and down Broad Street, where much of the postgame action is expected to unfold, some six hours before kickoff, went with "Pole Patrol."



The Epic Church on Broad Street posted a photo of a member of the 'Pole Patrol' greasing what they said was the first pole of the day.


The city of Philadelphia has plans in place in an attempt to control the crowds after the game, win or lose. Police commissioner Richard Ross would not specify how many officers would be on the streets.

"A lot," he said earlier this week. "More than there were two weeks ago, and there were a lot two weeks ago. It's a significant deployment package because you have to be ready for anything."

EMBED More News Videos

Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday. Watch video of Commissioner Richard Ross discussing Super Bowl plans on January 30, 2018.



The commissioner said earlier in the week they would not be using Crisco this time around. He would not, however, reveal the substance of choice.

The Philadelphia police are using their past experiences with the Phillies' 2008 championship, papal visit in 2015, Democratic National Convention in 2016 and the NFL Draft last year to prepare for Sunday's activities.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News