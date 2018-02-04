Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans

Temperatures were in the single digits, with a wind chill well below zero, but the cold barely seemed to bother the Eagles fans we found in Minneapolis on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LII.Green and white, from jerseys, jackets, hats - and even hair - could be seen everywhere outside U.S. Bank Stadium.We even found an Eagles fan roaming the grounds with his shirt off! He was part of a group that calls itself the "Green Legion.""It's warm out here," said Jim Eberle. "This is how we win. The Atlanta game was cold.... there's no wind here! This ain't cold! We're from Philly!"It was a lot warmer inside Gluek's restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, where some Eagles fans had gathered to watch the big game.A smaller version of this group tailgates before every Eagles home game, but for this game they went big."This is a lot of love. This is a room full of suffering. For generations we've all suffered, but today we change it," said Larry Schreiver. "Today we say, 'not now.'"------