SPORTS

VIDEO: Jamie Apody's son predicts Super Bowl winner

EMBED </>More Videos

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, our very own Jamie Apody's son, Brayden Tyler, has his own prediction to make. (WPVI)

Forget Punxsutawney Phil. Our very own Jamie Apody's son, Brayden Tyler, has his own prediction to make.

The 9-month-old was placed in front of two signs - one with the Eagles logo and the other with the Patriots.

They asked him, "Who is going to win the Super Bowl?"

And of course, he crawled over to the Eagles sign!

So there you have it, Brayden called the game. He says it will be an Eagles win.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportssuper bowl 52Philadelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News