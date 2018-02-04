VIDEO: Jamie Apody's son predicts Super Bowl winner

Forget Punxsutawney Phil. Our very own Jamie Apody's son, Brayden Tyler, has his own prediction to make.The 9-month-old was placed in front of two signs - one with the Eagles logo and the other with the Patriots.They asked him, "Who is going to win the Super Bowl?"And of course, he crawled over to the Eagles sign!So there you have it, Brayden called the game. He says it will be an Eagles win.----------