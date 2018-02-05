SUPER BOWL

Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations

EMBED </>More Videos

Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a celebration like none other in Center City and throughout Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship. But there were fans who took the celebration too far Sunday night, causing damage in parts of the city.

The mayor's office said earlier Monday that three arrests were made, though Philadelphia police have declined to release an official number so far.

EMBED More News Videos

Businesses along route prep for Eagles parade. John Rawlin reports during Action News at 4pm on February 5, 2018.


The windows at Macy's on Market Street were smashed, with glass and debris littering the sidewalk. By Monday morning, the store window had been boarded up and the glass had been cleared.

"The lion's share of people celebrate peacefully, but you're going to get some idiots out there that feel like, for whatever reason, they have to destroy property," said Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross said the sheer volume of people made it difficult for officers to respond to specific areas on Sunday night.

Fans could be seen climbing poles and the gates in front of City Hall, while traffic lights were brought to the ground in several places.

A video shows a car flipped onto its driver's side at Broad and Walnut.

EMBED More News Videos

Some Eagles fans cause damage. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018.


Meanwhile, outside the Ritz-Carlton, the entrance awning collapsed under the weight of a group of people who climbed on top of it.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.



Ross said some revelers and officers suffered minor injuries, including himself.

"They were working under some very difficult circumstances, bottles being thrown at them. Yours truly had one hit him in the head," said Ross. "I don't get what people do and why they do it."

Fans we talked to didn't understand it either.

"We won! There's no reason to tear up! Be happy we won and keep moving," said Dee Moses.

Police worked to manage the crowds on foot, bikes, and horses.

"We're thankful for our PPD for their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely." the mayor's office said.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News