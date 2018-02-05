SUPER BOWL

Former Vice President Joe Biden celebrates Eagles Super Bowl victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Biden excited over Eagles win. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
He's an American patriot but he was rooting for the Eagles.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was sitting in the stands inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking in the Super Bowl. He was rooting for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots.

The Democrat, who was photographed with his family, was also celebrating his son Hunter's birthday.

Action News caught up with Biden on the field moments after the Birds won it all.

"It's big for the whole Delaware Valley. Delaware, New Jersey, South Jersey, Camden. They talk about New England being a regional team, the Eagles are regional team. Ten million people in that valley. I tell you what, they are happy tonight, man," Biden said.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowljoe biden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News