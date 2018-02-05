He's an American patriot but he was rooting for the Eagles.Former Vice President Joe Biden was sitting in the stands inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking in the Super Bowl. He was rooting for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots.The Democrat, who was photographed with his family, was also celebrating his son Hunter's birthday.Action News caught up with Biden on the field moments after the Birds won it all."It's big for the whole Delaware Valley. Delaware, New Jersey, South Jersey, Camden. They talk about New England being a regional team, the Eagles are regional team. Ten million people in that valley. I tell you what, they are happy tonight, man," Biden said.------