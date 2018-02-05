POLITICS

Supreme Court denies GOP, won't block Pennsylvania redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Justice Samuel Alito on Monday rejected emergency appeals from Republican legislative leaders and voters to block an order from the state Supreme Court to devise new congressional districts. The state high court ruled last month that the 18 districts violated Pennsylvania's constitution because they unfairly benefited Republicans.

The state court gave lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf three weeks to submit a replacement plan, after which the state justices might draw up their own map.

The Supreme Court typically does not review state court decisions based on a state's constitution. But the Republicans asked the high court to make an exception.

Alito handles emergency appeals from Pennsylvania.

