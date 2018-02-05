The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event. For this reason, we have decided to give our students, teachers & their families the chance to witness history. All @PHLschools schools & administrative offices will be closed this Thurs. Feb. 8 — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 5, 2018

The School District of Philadelphia will be closed on Thursday, February 8 for the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade!Likewise, all Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on February 8."The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event. For this reason, we have decided to give our students, teachers and their families the chance to witness history. All School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices will be closed this Thursday, February 8, 2018," Superintendent William Hite said in a statement."On behalf of the students and staff of the School District of Philadelphia, thank you to everyone associated with the Eagles for the difference you make in our schools. You have been a stellar example for Philadelphia's students and we really appreciate your steadfast commitment to education.Even though we will be closed on Thursday, I want to remind every student, parent and guardian that attending school is absolutely essential. That's why I want to see everyone in school, on-time and ready to learn on Friday. Just like the Eagles were football heroes on Sunday, I want all of our students to be attendance heroes every day.Congratulations to our Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and I will see everyone in school on Friday. Enjoy the parade!"------