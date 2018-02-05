FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple welcomes baby Carson during Super Bowl half time

Couple welcomes baby Carson during Super Bowl half time.

VOORHEES (WPVI) --
Two proud new parents from South Jersey experienced the most exciting halftime show of their lives.

Jackelyn and her husband Chris welcomed a healthy baby boy, smack in the middle of the game.

The couple had to leave their own Super Bowl party and rush to Virtua Hospital in Voorhees on Sunday night.

Within the hour, they had little Carson Noble -- named after Carson Wentz.

"She bet me back in October that if the Eagles went to the Super Bowl and won that his name could be Carson, and they had to win... He was born basically during halftime," says Chris.

Mom Jackelyn, a two-time cancer survivor, says this was completely unexpected. She wasn't due until March 2.

However, the doctors say both she and Carson are doing just fine.

