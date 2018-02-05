New study reveals long-term effects of chronic Lyme Disease

There's new evidence that shows that for some people, Lyme Disease could have long-lasting effects such as fatigue, pain, insomnia, and depression.And those symptoms can last even when blood tests no longer detect the bacteria that causes the disease.This has been a controversial issue in the medical community, whether the effects of the tick-borne illness can persist.The researchers are from Johns Hopkins and they say based on their study, they believe there is such a thing as Post-treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome.It can be diagnosed with a thorough examination of symptoms.There are about 300-thousand cases of Lyme Disease every year in the United States and that number is climbing.------