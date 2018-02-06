'She said YES!' Carson Wentz engaged to girlfriend

She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018

Carson Wentz announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon his engagement to his girlfriend, Maddie.Carson writes: "She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring can't wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!"The announcement comes just two days after the Eagles' historic Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.Congratulations Carson and Maddie!!----------