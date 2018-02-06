'She said YES!' Carson Wentz engaged to girlfriend

Carson writes: "She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring can't wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!"
The announcement comes just two days after the Eagles' historic Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Congratulations Carson and Maddie!!
She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018
