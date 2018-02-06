SUPER BOWL

School bus driver returns from Super Bowl trip bestowed on him by students' parents

Mr. Gary returns home from Super Bowl

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
We introduced you to veteran school bus driver Gary Kelmer before the Super Bowl, right after the school district parents raised $6,000 to send the lifelong Eagles fan and his wife to Minneapolis for the big game.


"I saw history being made," said Kelmer.

Kelmer is back on the job he's held since '91 and still loving it and the Eagles.

"The Eagles finally brought it back to Phila, finally brought it back home," said Kelmer. "We won the Super Bowl. Finally, we did it!"

Kelmer said it was the emotional experience of a lifetime, and he will forever cherish the memories and the goodness of those who sent him.

