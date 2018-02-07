EDUCATION

Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday for Eagles championship parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents divided on schools closing for Eagles parade: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 6, 2018 (WPVI)

While Philadelphia public schools and several universities downtown have already canceled classes on Thursday ahead of the parade, some school districts are holding firm that it will be business as usual once the school bell rings.

For some parents, having the school closed is an added burden of trying to find childcare. On the other hand, staying open means a lot of die-hard Eagles fans risk missing a once in a life time event.

"There's no point," said Bensalem High senior Yeddeh Sharp. "There were like two people on Monday."

Bensalem School District is one of several suburban districts keeping its doors open Thursday, when the Super Bowl champs make their victory lap through downtown Philadelphia.

However, some districts, like Havertown, have decided to split the difference; a note from a parent can earn an excused absence for parade day.

"I have a funny feeling that there will be some kids there, but not as many as they think there will be," said Janis Bohlin of Havertown.

But an unexpected day off can mean added stress for some parents.

"I think a lot of parents are upset," said Dana Spielman of Upper Darby. "They have to find child care now, and they would rather their kids be in school."

Still, come Thursday, Center City will be the place to be for Eagles fans.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschool closingsPhiladelphia Eaglesparade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News