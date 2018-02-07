While Philadelphia public schools and several universities downtown have already canceled classes on Thursday ahead of the parade, some school districts are holding firm that it will be business as usual once the school bell rings.For some parents, having the school closed is an added burden of trying to find childcare. On the other hand, staying open means a lot of die-hard Eagles fans risk missing a once in a life time event."There's no point," said Bensalem High senior Yeddeh Sharp. "There were like two people on Monday."Bensalem School District is one of several suburban districts keeping its doors open Thursday, when the Super Bowl champs make their victory lap through downtown Philadelphia.However, some districts, like Havertown, have decided to split the difference; a note from a parent can earn an excused absence for parade day."I have a funny feeling that there will be some kids there, but not as many as they think there will be," said Janis Bohlin of Havertown.But an unexpected day off can mean added stress for some parents."I think a lot of parents are upset," said Dana Spielman of Upper Darby. "They have to find child care now, and they would rather their kids be in school."Still, come Thursday, Center City will be the place to be for Eagles fans.----------