Eagles players take over late-night TV

Philadelphia Eagles players continue their Super Bowl Celebration tour including stops on late-night TV.Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, Chris Long, Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Mills all appeared on the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' Tuesday night and talked about what it meant to win the Lombardi Trophy."It was an unbelievable feeling. Growing up, that's the game you always watch, the whole family is together. When you're 5 years old, you never think you'll actually be able to play in that game. Playing with these guys all season has been so much fun for me," Ertz said.The show's band, The Roots, was obviously excited to have the players there. The Philadelphia-based musicians played the Eagles Fight Song.Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' and talked about how this win compared to his Super Bowl championship as a rookie with the New Orleans Saints."Being a key contributor and everything that led up to this year was something different. Being able to bring that the city of Philadelphia is something that myself and my family won't forget," Jenkins said.On Monday night, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' where they had some fun splashing Gatorade on Kimmel's security guard Guillermo. Kimmel had some fun of his own by playing a prank on the two Super Bowl champs."Did you hear that Foles was traded about an hour ago?" Kimmel said.The two just stared at Kimmel."I made that up," Kimmel confessed. Ajayi and Clement laughed and sighed.------