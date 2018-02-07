SUPER BOWL

5-year-old Pa. girl gets Eagles casts after surgery

Young Eagles fan gets best cast ever. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

DUNMORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old northeastern Pennsylvania girl may be the Philadelphia Eagles' good luck charm.

Sabrina Thomas of Dunmore had surgery last month in the midst of the Eagles playoff run.

Thomas suffers from brittle bone disease.

Doctors placed rods in her legs to help stabilize her bones.

She requested black and green casts - the colors of her favorite football team.

Doctors surprised her by also adding Eagles logos on them.

