Tips for preventing the spread of the flu

This is an especially bad flu season. The number of cases keeps going up and so does the number of people hospitalized with complications.Health officials are urging everyone to do what they can to protect themselves and that includes getting a flu shot.The flu continues widespread activity in most states.A school district in Alabama has been battling the virus for weeks, and now with more than 13-percent of students out sick, the district decided to shut down for several days.Cindy Wigley. Marshall Co. Schools, Alabama Superintendent said, "We're now seeing students and staff with additional strands of flu and developing secondary health concerns due to those, such as pneumonia. We're taking it very seriously and doing what's in the best interest of our students.A school in Michigan has also closed for a few days after 140 students were home with flu-like symptoms.Nationwide, more than 50 children have died due to complications from the flu, and more than 14,000 people have been hospitalized."Just keep saying that I'll never have the flu," Gloria Copeland, an advisor on President Trump' evangelical board said;Messages like this one from Copeland have many in the medical community furious.She encourages people to just think or pray the virus away.Pete Evans of Trinity Foundation said, "It's not enough to say flu go away over and over, I rebuke you in the name of God."Health officials still say one of the best ways to protect yourself is a flu shot. Even if it can't prevent the flu in all cases, it can help prevent life-threatening complications.Meanwhile, as Philadelphia prepares for an epic parade, large crowds also raise the risk of being exposed to germs.If you are parade-bound, bring hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.Stay home if you are not feeling well. You can watch the parade right on 6abc.Also, some other tips for tomorrow. If you're healthy and heading to the parade, bundle up, it will be cold.Hypothermia and frostbite are a concern if you're not dressed properly. Make sure kids are also bundled up.Also, limit your alcohol. If you drink too much, you may not recognize signs of frostbite.----------