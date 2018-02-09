SPORTS

Satellite images show how massive Eagles Parade was

Satellite images from DigitalGlobe shows the massive crowds gathered at the Art Museum for the Eagles Super Bowl celebration.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles fans young and old filled the streets of Philadelphia on Thursday as the team celebrated their Super Bowl victory.

A caravan of buses made its way down Broad Street all the way to the Parkway as players stopped to wave and greet the fans.

The buses came to a stop at the Art Museum where the team, coaches, and staff gave speeches to the crowd and celebrated with all the fans in attendace.

Satellite images from DigitalGlobe show just how massive the celebration was.

Satellite image from DigitalGlobe shows fans lined up along Broad Street to watch the Eagles celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newseagles paradePhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News