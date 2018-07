EMBED >More News Videos Jeanette Reyes found three new fried chicken spots you have to try.

This weekend on FYI Philly we are sharing our love. We introduce some new places for fried chicken, roundup some stops for donuts. And if soul food steals your heart, we've got one of the best spots in the city. We visit the city's oldest tavern to hear about it's long list of love connections. Plus, we have your chance to win a trip for four to Orlando, free food from Alessi Foods and Redner's markets and free tickets to the Home and Garden Show. Tune in to win.Jeannette Reyes rounds up some new fried chicken spots in Philadelphia.1100 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 789-78781525 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 454-6951125 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104(215) 921-9580Melissa Magee tracks a donut trend making its way through Philadelphia.Plymouth Meeting Mall(484) 758-7942847 W Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-271-78787114 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135(215) 338-6000Come for the food. Leave as family. You can find authentic soul food with all the Southern staples, plus much more at DeBreaux's in Wynnfield.2135 N 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19151Philly Home & Garden Show (Feb. 16-18)Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456There are a few hot trends in backyard design - from family fire pits to outdoor kitchens and entertainment centers - anything is possible.Karen Rogers has a preview of this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.March 3-1112th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 2, 7-10 p.m.; Tickets McGillin's is the city's oldest tavern and amongst the many memories that have been made there are quite a few love stories. Alicia Vitarelli is sharing the love at McGillin's!1310 Drury Lane, Philadelphia PA 19107open 11- 2 p.m. dailyGina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Meredith McGrath, registered dietician from Redner's, for two recipes you can make at home. One for the family and one for a date night.The Morris County Animal Refuge teamed up with Amrita Yoga and Wellness for Puppy Yoga - a monthly fundraiser to help save animals' lives.1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 191471204 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125 | 267-928-3176