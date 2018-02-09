SPORTS

Tom Brady breaks silence following Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has finally broken his silence after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Brady took to Instagram on Friday, saying he has spent the past four days reflecting on the loss as well as the season.

"There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal," Brady writes. "And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive."

Brady goes on to say that over the last week, the number one feeling has been gratitude, including a sense of gratitude for his Super Bowl opponents.

"Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)," he said.

Tom also expressed gratitude for his teammates, his coaches, New England fans, and his family.


The post reads as follows:
"It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.
Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win.
Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.
Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)
Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are.

And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams.
Thank you all. I love you all.
Best, Tom"

Confetti rained down and "We are the Champions" played as the Philadelphia Eagles were honored at the end of Thursday's Super Bowl parade and celebration.



----------

