EAGLES PARADE

Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Highlights from Super Bowl LII and Eagles' parade. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was an epic speech from Eagles player, Jason Kelce along with highlights from the Super Bowl in Minnesota to the Eagles parade as we cap the most epic week in Philadelphia history.

From the moment Tom Brady's last-ditch Hail Mary fell to the ground, to the moment the green and white confetti and fireworks shot up into the Art Museum sky, these images and memories will forever be etched into the minds and souls of long-suffering Eagles fans, who along with the team has waited for generations for the chance to celebrate on Broad Street.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowleagles paradeparade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EAGLES PARADE
Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets on sale Thursday
City finalizes Eagles' Super Bowl parade costs
Video: Super Bowl vandals atop SEPTA bus stop shelter
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, the future on Jimmy Kimmel
Eagles' Super Bowl victory still a windfall for Philly business
More eagles parade
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News