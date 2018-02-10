SPORTS

Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia

Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on Febuary 10, 2018. (WPVI)

KING OF PRUSSIA (WPVI) --
Eagles players are hitting the road to meet their loyal fans.

Eagles Linebacker Nigel Bradham continued his Super Bowl celebration with a visit to Dicks Sporting Goods store in King of Prussia Friday night.

Ten children each received a $125 card. They each got to spend it on anything they wanted in the store.

Bradham helped the kids pick out their gifts.

