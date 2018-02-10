Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA (WPVI) --Eagles players are hitting the road to meet their loyal fans.
Eagles Linebacker Nigel Bradham continued his Super Bowl celebration with a visit to Dicks Sporting Goods store in King of Prussia Friday night.
Ten children each received a $125 card. They each got to spend it on anything they wanted in the store.
Bradham helped the kids pick out their gifts.
