Money donated to Nassar victims father going to charity

A father personally affected by the crimes of doctor Larry Nassar, is now hoping to help others impacted by sexual assault.Randy Margraves gained attention when he tried to attack the gymnastics physician in a Michigan courtroom.In less than a week, supporters raised $31,000 to help with any legal expenses Margraves might incur.He says he doesn't want the money. He plans to donate it to charities for victims of abuse.Margraves has three daughters who all spoke out against Nassar's misconduct.------