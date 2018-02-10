SOCIETY

Money donated to Nassar victims father going to charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Money donated to Nassar victims father going to charity. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A father personally affected by the crimes of doctor Larry Nassar, is now hoping to help others impacted by sexual assault.

Randy Margraves gained attention when he tried to attack the gymnastics physician in a Michigan courtroom.

In less than a week, supporters raised $31,000 to help with any legal expenses Margraves might incur.

He says he doesn't want the money. He plans to donate it to charities for victims of abuse.

Margraves has three daughters who all spoke out against Nassar's misconduct.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlarry nassarsexual misconductdonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News