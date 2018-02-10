Man accused of killing family's dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of killing family's dog. Christie Ilteo reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted for aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Rony Arturo Garcia is accused of killing a dog.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Route 113 on February 3 after someone reported a man threatening people in a home and who may have killed a family's pet dog.

Police found the dog, with severe head trauma wounds, dead in a ditch near the house.

Officials believe Garcia may be attempting to flee back to his home country of Honduras.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsanimal crueltydog
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News