Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested the man suspected of trying to set fire to a South Jersey police station.

Investigators say Sean Shearer is the person seen in this surveillance video recorded outside of the Galloway Township Police Department in early December.

The person in the recording tried to light a glass bottle containing an accelerant then threw it at the front doors.

The bottle shattered but did not ignite.

Shearer is charged with aggravated attempted arson and criminal mischief.

