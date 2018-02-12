Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"

A South Jersey police department is sending out a warning about a potentially "lethal batch of heroin."Evesham Township police say that batch is connected to four suspected overdoses since Friday.Police did not offer any other details, but they want people to call 911 if they suspect an overdose.The state's Good Samaritan Law protects those people from being arrested."A person who, in good faith, seeks medical assistance for him or herself or someone else experiencing a drug overdose is immune from being: arrested, charged, prosecuted, or convicted for obtaining, possessing, using, being under the influence of, or failing to make lawful disposition of, a controlled dangerous substance or controlled substance," the police say.Drug overdose deaths are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States.