SPORTS

Funeral for Rasual Butler at La Salle University

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral for Rasual Butler at La Salle University. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
La Salle University held funeral services for one of the school's brightest stars.

Basketball great Rasual Butler and his wife Leah were killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on January 31.
EMBED More News Videos

La Salle grad, fmr. NBA player Rasual Butler and wife killed in crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 1, 2018.



Butler attended Roman Catholic High School and is La Salle's fourth all-time leading scorer.

He was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. After three seasons with Miami, Butler also played for New Orleans, the LA Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana and Washington.

He was 38 years old.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsAction News Sportslasalle university
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News