Funeral for Rasual Butler at La Salle University

La Salle University held funeral services for one of the school's brightest stars.Basketball great Rasual Butler and his wife Leah were killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on January 31.Butler attended Roman Catholic High School and is La Salle's fourth all-time leading scorer.He was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. After three seasons with Miami, Butler also played for New Orleans, the LA Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana and Washington.He was 38 years old.------