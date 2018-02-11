Granddaughter breaks school basketball record, presents grandpa with game ball

FAMILY & PARENTING

FAIRFIELD, IA (WPVI) --
An Iowa high school student showed her appreciation for her grandfather after breaking her school's basketball record.

Nicole Buch broke the Fairfield High School record for the most points in a basketball career during a February 2 game.

After being awarded the game ball for her achievement, Nicole presented the ball to her biggest supporter, her 92-year-old grandfather.

Grandpa Leonard was thrilled for his granddaughter and happily held onto the ball for the rest of the game.

Video of the touching moment was posted to Facebook by Britni Buch who says, "Nicole's goal was to break this record, and for him to be able to see it. Grandpas goal was to live long enough to see his last grandchild graduate and play ball."

Nicole is now the all-time leading scorer in Fairfield girls basketball history with 1,403 career points.

