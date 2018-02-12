ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bruno Mars returning to Philadelphia with Cardi B

Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You don't necessarily need finesse to score tickets to see Bruno Mars in Philadelphia, you just need some information.

It was announced Monday, the 11-time Grammy winner is returning to the Wells Fargo Center with his '24K Magic World Tour' on Wednesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 20.

Mars will be joined by Billboard chart-topping artist Cardi B.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com or by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

The tour kicked off last year in Antwerp, Belgium and will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K after its final leg.

