HEALTH & FITNESS

Mom of 2 dies from flu complication after refusing medicine due to cost

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 12 p.m. on February 13, 2018. (WPVI)

WEATHERFORD, Texas --
A second grade teacher from a Texas elementary school has died from flu complications.

Officials with the Weatherford Independent School District confirmed Heather Holland's death.

The district said the 38-year-old died early Sunday, reported WTVT in Dallas.

RELATED: Nearly 1,000 flu cases confirmed in Delaware in single week

"She was a very, very kind lady, very good teacher. Everybody thought very highly of her, so it's really tough," said parent Lindsay Larossa.

Larossa had seen Holland just last week when their kids played together.

Holland died from complications after her husband said she refused to take Tamiflu because of the cost.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu deathfluflu seasonteacherillnessu.s. & worldTexas
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News