Activists claiming 70 plus families to be evicted this Wednesday from local residences they have been staying in since coming from Puerto Rico.The evictions are slated to occur because the feds will stop paying something called TSA Transitional Shelter Assistance.The group is among those who lost their homes following Hurricane Maria.Philadelphia Advocates saying they are looking for a temporary fix so people don't become homeless." Get extension from TSA, at least another 30 days, we can find a place for them to live, maybe another family can stay with them, or a church," said Housing Advocate Charito Morales.On Monday, the mayor said while this is a federal issue he will look into the situation."I was just made aware of this before I walked out the door," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "Let me get back to you and find out what is going on."State Rep Emilio Vazquez's office was working Monday on housing solutions and was in contact with Harrisburg."Actually as we speak, we're trying to find a middle ground," said Vazquez."As far how we are going to help."The FEDS cut TSA funding when homes in Puerto Rico are deemed safe to go back to, but Carlos Torres-Aviles told us the house he rented on the Island is now rented to someone else.