Community leaders stage 'walk against crime' following violent weekend in Philadelphia

In a public response to one of several weekend homicides, local clergy, members of town watch, police and Councilman Kenyatta Johnson knocked on doors to connect with neighbors.

"This is a neighborhood that's quiet, off the beaten path," said Johnson. "We did get calls regarding what's going on in our neighborhood and what we're going to do about it."

In total, gunfire killed four people this weekend in the city and left multiple people injured.

On Monday night, at 9th and Huntingdon streets, family and friends held a vigil in honor of Kurtis Williams.

The 35-year-old was killed by gunfire Sunday in North Philadelphia.

"It's senseless," said Williams' mom, Kathy Downer. "I just hope they find the person who did this and justice prevails."

The crime scenes spanned across the city this weekend, leaving residents who live near the violence rattled.

Roslyn Sanders, who lives near 75th and Elmwood streets, says she appreciates leaders going door-to-door and she hopes it sends a message.

"A lot of us care around here so it probably will help," said Sanders. "They'll start pointing out a few things, the neighbors will talk, we'll talk amongst each other."
