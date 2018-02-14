Man shot at Hunting Park gas station

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunoco gas station at 5th Street and Erie Avenue.Police taped off a vehicle with a shattered, passenger side window.It was stopped in front of a street vendor selling Valentine's Day gifts, and had significant, front-end damage.So far, police have not said if the victim was shot while in that sedan.------