Man shot at Hunting Park gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in Hunting Park. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2018. (WPVI)

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunoco gas station at 5th Street and Erie Avenue.

Police taped off a vehicle with a shattered, passenger side window.

It was stopped in front of a street vendor selling Valentine's Day gifts, and had significant, front-end damage.

So far, police have not said if the victim was shot while in that sedan.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News