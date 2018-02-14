BUSINESS

Chipotle names Taco Bell executive as CEO

EMBED </>More Videos

Chipotle hires Taco Bell CEO. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
Chipotle has named Taco Bell executive Brian Niccol as its next CEO as the burrito chain keeps trying to rebuild its business after a series of food safety scares.

Niccol, who will start at Chipotle next month, has been CEO of Yum Brands Inc.'s Taco Bell chain for three years. He'll be tasked with helping turnaround the burrito chain.

Chipotle CEO and founder Steve Ells announced last year that he would step down in the CEO role and become executive chairman.

After the announcement, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. soared 11 percent in extended trading Tuesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldtaco bellchipotle
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Papa John's to pull founder from marketing
2 Garces restaurants in Philly to close after sale
More business
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News